Chelsea remain interested in signing Como defender Jacobo Ramon this summer

Chelsea are expected to revamp their defensive department during the summer transfer window this year and central defenders could be the top priority for Xabi Alonso with his current options lacking much experience and all-round qualities.

The Athletic has reported that Como centre back Jacobo Ramon is of interest to the Blues, who have admired him for quite some time. They are now pondering over whether or not to materialise their interest in the Spaniard international.

He is valued at £25 million on Transfermarkt but remains one of Como’s and Cesc Fabregas’ most important players. Considering the Serie A side’s impressive season in 2025/26, he might well cost a significantly higher amount.

Ramon a long-term solution

Jacobo Ramon has impressed with Como and previously did a very good job with Real Madrid Castilla as well. As a matter of fact, Madrid still retain 50% ownership and have buyback clauses over the next couple of seasons for the Spaniard.

Nonetheless, the 21-year-old promises to be an excellent defensive solution for Xabi Alonso, with modern-day attributes. His age means Ramon fits well within Chelsea’s ideology of signing younger players on long-term contract.

Ramon is nearly six and a half feet tall, so he has an imposing physical structure. Understandably, he is very strong aerially to divert away crosses and set-piece deliveries, whilst also being handy on the offensive end of the pitch from corners and free-kicks.

In addition to his aerial prowess, he is an excellent passer of the ball, covers the ground well and particularly does well in one-on-one situations, therefore promising to be a solid addition to the Chelsea setup during the summer transfer window.