Man Utd agree deal for Chelsea ace Andrey Santos



According to journalist David Ornstein, Manchester United have reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign midfielder Andrey Santos.

Man United have already finalised a verbal agreement to land Atalanta star Ederson, and they have now secured a deal with the Blues for Santos.

The Red Devils have agreed to pay £48 million with another £2m in add-ons for Santos, who has been given permission to undergo his medical.

Personal terms are already in place and it appears only a matter of time before he becomes a United player.

Huge talent

Santos had his breakout season with the Blues last term. He made 43 appearances with 27 of those being in the Premier League. However, he managed less than 1,300 minutes in the English top-flight, playing second fiddle to Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez.

At United, he has the chance to compete for a starting midfield berth. Kobbie Mainoo looks a sure shot starter from the no.8 position, but there is room for a no.6 with Casemiro having left the club, while Manuel Ugarte has been ruled out with a serious knee injury.

Santos did not make a big impression for Chelsea last season, but he was brilliant during his loan spell at Strasbourg in 2024/25. He won a stunning 7 duels and 3.4 tackles per game in Ligue 1 during that season, while making almost 6 recoveries per outing.

The 22-year-old completed 89% of his passes and chipped in with 13 goal contributions. It seemed that he would go on to become a key player for Chelsea, but things paved differently last term. He could now realise his full potential with the Red Devils.

The young Brazilian looks poised to join the club in the next 24 to 48 hours. His compatriot Ederson could arrive at the club soon. He was initially expected to undergo an early medical before he received a late call-up to the World Cup squad by Carlo Ancelotti.

There has been some speculation that the deal for the Atalanta star may have collapsed. He is due to undergo a second medical in Manchester soon and we should know whether the club have any concerns about the midfielder’s knee injuries last season.