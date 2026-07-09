Man Utd plot swoop to sign Sunderland’s Brian Brobbey

Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey, as per Football Insider.

After moving to the Stadium of Light from Ajax Amsterdam last summer, the Dutchman enjoyed a promising debut campaign in the Premier League, making eight goal contributions.

He even helped his side qualify for next season’s Europa League by finishing seventh in the league. Having shown glimpses of his qualities in club football, the 24-year-old secured his place in the Netherlands’ World Cup squad.

The forward showcased his qualities in the USA before being knocked out by Morocco on penalties in the last-32, scoring three goals in as many starts.

Now, as per Football Insider, after being impressed by his recent eye-catching performances, Man Utd have identified Brobbey as a serious option to strengthen the centre-forward position. So, they could make a concrete approach over the coming weeks.

However, with the player’s existing deal set to run until 2029, Sunderland are hopeful of keeping hold of him and are doing everything they can to make it happen. Having qualified for next season’s Europa League, they are even confident of persuading him to stay.

Brobbey is an extremely strong centre-forward. He is quick, good in the air, can hold up the play, possesses the poacher instinct inside the box, and also works hard without possession.

Brobbey to Man Utd

Man Utd currently have Benjamin Sesko and Joshua Zirkzee as striker options. However, the former Bologna star has struggled to find his feet in the Premier League.

On the other hand, Sesko initially took time to adapt to the Premier League’s physicality after joining from Leipzig, but showed glimpses of his qualities during the second half of last campaign.

As a result, Michael Carrick even used Bryan Mbeumo in the No.9 position at times last term, although he is a right-winger by trait.

Brobbey, valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt, is a talented player and showed glimpses of his qualities in the English top-flight last season. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they eventually manage to secure his services ahead of next season.