Tottenham keeping tabs on PSG star Ibrahim Mbaye ahead of summer swoop

Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on Paris Saint-Germain winger Ibrahim Mbaye ahead of a potential summer swoop, according to Santi Aouna.

After progressing through Paris Saint-Germain’s academy, Ibrahima Mbaye broke into the first team at an exceptionally young age. In August 2024, at just 16 years and 205 days old, he became the youngest player to start a competitive match for the Parisian club, going on to make 24 senior appearances during that campaign.

His profile rose even further at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. After switching his international allegiance from France to Senegal late the previous year, Mbaye emerged as one of the competition’s standout performers, playing a pivotal role as the Teranga Lions claimed the title.

The teenager was subsequently selected in Malick Thiaw’s 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup, where he marked his debut with a goal in Senegal’s 3-1 defeat to France. At 18 years and 142 days old, he became both the youngest Senegalese player and the youngest African footballer to score in the competition.

Mbaye also caught the eye with his all-round displays, completing 87.1% of his passes while averaging 6.39 duels won and 2.90 chances created per match during the World Cup.

Now, according to Santi Aouna, the Senegalese international wants to leave the Parc des Princes this summer, sparking interest from several clubs.

Exciting winger

One of the clubs showing interest in Mbaye is Tottenham, as per the French journalist, who claims that the north London club are closely monitoring the right winger ahead of a potential summer swoop.

Despite having two years left on his contract, Aouna adds that PSG are open to the 18-year-old’s departure this summer, with Spurs now showing interest.

However, Tottenham are not the only club showing interest in Mbaye, with the report adding that Aston Villa, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, and Manchester City are also keeping tabs on the youngster.

Tottenham have arguably been the most ambitious side in the ongoing summer transfer window. After signing Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi on free transfers, they have added Jan Paul van Hecke, Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali in big-money moves.

Mbaye would be another shrewd addition should they beat other clubs to his signature. Apart from his consistent attacking threat, the Senegalese would also present a cut-price option compared to other targets, as PSG will likely not demand a fee significantly higher than his £25m Transfermarkt valuation.