Everton interested in signing Manchester City star Rico Lewis this summer

David Moyes is expected to revamp Everton’s squad during the ongoing transfer window. Though the Toffees have room for improvement in several areas of the pitch, it appears that they are focussing on revamping their midfield first.

According to TEAMtalk, Everton are interested in signing Manchester City star Rico Lewis, with Enzo Maresca ready to sanction the Englishman’s sale. The 21-year-old has been at the club for a few years but has largely remained a secondary option.

Manchester City are ready to let go of Lewis for £30 million this summer, as per the source, and considering joining the Toffees would give the player the opportunity to play much more regularly, it might be a deal that is executed fairly easily.

Lewis’ versatility key for Everton

Rico Lewis has predominantly played as a right back for Manchester City but his ability to invert into the interior areas of the pitch, combined with comfortable ball retention has meant he has come good as a midfielder too.

Everton would be bolstered by the youngster’s precise passing, chance creation, dribbling through tight spaces and tactical intelligence. Having played a fair amount in the Premier League, he would also settle easily at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

City’s £30 million asking price for Lewis would be within Everton’s budget for a new signing this summer, and as they are already targeting a new right back, the English star’s versatility is particularly attractive.

For the time being, Everton have emerged as the only contender for Lewis and with City ready to sanction his sale, the Toffees could look to wrap up a deal before competition ramps up for a quality player.

With seven friendlies scheduled for Everton between now and the end of the season, it will be interesting to see how much urgency they show towards sealing transfers for their key targets in order to integrate them into the squad effectively.