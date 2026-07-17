Tottenham keen on signing Man City star Savinho

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing Manchester City forward Savinho, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Lilywhites currently have Mathys Tel and Wilson Odobert as options to deploy on the left flank. However, Odobert is set to remain sidelined for an extended period due to a serious injury. On the other hand, Tel is still very young and needs time to develop.

Mohammed Kudus and Dejan Kulusevski are the options Spurs currently have for the right flank. But the Swedish international has been out injured for more than a year, while the Ghanaian international struggled with multiple fitness problems last term.

So, it appears Roberto De Zerbi is considering upgrading the flanks this summer, having already strengthened the backline and midfield departments. Now, on his YouTube channel, Romano states that Tottenham want Savinho to reinforce the frontline.

The Brazilian is a left-footed versatile forward as he is comfortable on either flank. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and is efficient in delivering excellent crosses from the flanks.

After being impressed by the 22-year-old’s performances for Girona, Man City decided to purchase him a couple of years ago. He displayed glimpses of his qualities in his debut campaign in the Premier League but struggled to find regular game time last term.

The South American started only 11 matches across the Premier League and Champions League combined. Still, he made six goal contributions across all competitions.

Savinho to Tottenham

Savinho is valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2031. Therefore, Man City are in a strong position to demand a big fee to let him leave.

Despite his recent struggles at the Etihad Stadium, Savinho is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class winger in the future.

He even has plenty of time to reach his full potential, and a change of environment might help him achieve that. So, Savinho might be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to lure him away from the Etihad Stadium ahead of next season.