Chelsea readying ambitious bid for RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande

Chelsea signed a number of wingers last summer but none of them came good last season, and one of their key acquisitions in Alejandro Garnacho, is already believed to be on his way out of Stamford Bridge.

Xabi Alonso is looking to stamp his authority on the squad and among several other areas of the pitch, it is expected for the Spaniard to prioritise the addition of an out-wide forward who can consistently contribute to the goods in the final third.

According to The Chelsea Chronicle, Chelsea are now keen on signing RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande with a bid imminent. Though he is valued at £102 million, the Blues are expected to initially send out an offer worth £85 million.

They are prepared to let the Ivorian international remain with the Bundesliga outfit on loan for another season to complete his development, the source has added, after he played consistent minutes and delivered 13 goals and 10 assists last season.

Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with the 19-year-old, but lately, the Reds are prioritising a swoop for Bradley Barcola, whereas the French outfit has yet to expedite talks with the African winger.

Diomande worth the price for this year

It might not be the best idea for Chelsea to sign Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig and loan him back to the Germans as there remains a risk of his form dropping or the teenager facing a lengthy injury lay-off.

Should they be willing to eventually go near the £100 million mark for his services, the most practical option would be for their lucrative acquisition to be available right from the off as he has enough qualities to be a key fixture in Xabi Alonso’s plans.

Diomande is capable of playing on both flanks, does brilliantly in one-on-one situations with the ball at his feet, creates quality chances and also positions himself into dangerous areas in the box to finish opportunities efficiently.

His utility on both flanks is particularly a strong suit, whereas his pressing and tracking back to help out defensively are added bonuses. Moreover, he demonstrated confidence at the World Cup this summer, so there is every reason to believe he would excel in the Premier League.