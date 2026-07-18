Tottenham Hotspur considering summer swoop for RB Leipzig star Arthur Vermeeren

Tottenham Hotspur have significantly rebuild their squad so far in the ongoing summer transfer window, and while defensive acquisitions were important, Sandro Tonali’s and Mateus Fernandes’ purchases in midfield were statement signings.

German source Fussball Daten has reported that Roberto De Zerbi is keen on adding to Spurs’ quality in their engine room with the Londoners identifying RB Leipzig midfielder Arthur Vermeeren as a potential signing.

Vermeeren could leave the Bundesliga outfit for £30 million this summer and his price tag remains well within Tottenham’s reach after impressing with Olympique Marseille on loan last season. He is viewed as a strong option if Lucas Bergvall leaves.

Spurs don’t need more midfielders

Arthur Vermeeren did an excellent job with Olympique Marseille last season. His game intelligence, composure under pressure, spatial awareness in the middle of the park and strong work-rate are some of his best attributes.

However, the 21-year-old does fall short as far as his physicality is concerned and does not do very well in ground or aerial duels. As a result, Tottenham Hotspur need to be wary that he might struggle in the Premier League.

It is also debatable whether Spurs need more midfielders. Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali have joined key central midfielder in Archie Gray, Conor Gallagher, Pape Mata Sarr and Rodrigo Bentancur to name a few options amongst others.

With Roberto De Zerbi’s side not playing in any European competition next season, it is fair to believe that they have adequate depth in their engine room and must now look at rebuilding their offensive department with their backline also looked after.

Roberto De Zerbi will undoubtedly have several names earmarked to rebuild his unit in the final third as well, and with that in mind, it will be interesting to see which forwards Spurs end up signing to bolster their quality and output up top.