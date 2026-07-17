Manchester United considering Crysencio Summerville signing if Marcus Rashford leaves

Manchester United have signed Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans so far in the summer transfer window, whereas a transfer for Atalanta star Ederson did not work out in spite of all terms between the clubs and the player agreed.

With two new midfielders in the bag, United are expected to bring in another player or two in their engine room but strengthening their offensive department remains a key priority too.

According to The Guardian, Manchester United are considering a winger’s signing and West Ham United forward Crysencio Summerville has been adjudged as a suitable option, with the Dutchman available for £30 million after the Hammers’ relegation.

Guardian has added that the Red Devils’ transfer for Summerville hinges on Marcus Rashford’s futurex. The 28-year-old will be reintegrated into Michael Carrick’s squad for next season but could be sold for a suitable offer, according to David Ornstein.

Rashford might a better option than Summerville

Barcelona had Marcus Rashford on their books on loan last season and he regained his feet at Camp Nou with 14 goals and as many assists in all competitions. However, it is unlikely that the Catalans sign him permanently after acquiring Anthony Gordon.

Following his rejuvenation under Hansi Flick at Barcelona and a decent summer with England at the World Cup, the Englishman could be worth putting his faith in for Manchester United next season despite his massive wage.

Rashford has more experience in the Premier League than Crysencio Summerville, who has been a very decent player for Leeds United and West Ham United in recent seasons, but has not been impressive enough for the Red Devils to bring him in.

United, meanwhile, can give Rashford, who is in the best years of his career, opportunities on both flanks as well as in a central role in the final third. With Michael Carrick’s offensive mindset, there is every reason to think the Englishman will come good again.

It will be interesting to see if there are any interested parties for Marcus Rashford in the six weeks that remain in this summer’s transfer window but all things point towards his retention being a better option than investing on Summerville.