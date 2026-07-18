Everton plot swoop to sign Genoa’s Brooke Norton-Cuffy

Everton are reportedly interested in signing Genoa defender Brooke Norton-Cuffy, as per TEAMtalk.

The 22-year-old started his youth career at Chelsea before joining Arsenal’s academy at the age of 10. After rising through their youth system, he went out on loan on several occasions before joining the Italian side a couple of years ago.

Initially, the Englishman took time to settle into his new surroundings before showcasing glimpses of his qualities in Italy last season. He made three goal contributions and kept as many clean sheets in 29 appearances across all competitions.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that after developing in Serie A, Norton-Cuffy is open to returning to England, and his representatives have been working hard to find a suitable destination.

Everton are keen on reinforcing the right-back position and have been showing an interest in signing him since January. Apart from the Genoa star, the Toffees are also interested in Manchester City’s Rico Lewis.

The report state that David Moyes’ side will have to overcome stiff competition to sign Norton-Cuffy as Fulham and Brentford are also in this race, with the Cottagers showing the most serious interest.

With the player’s existing deal set to run until 2029, Genoa aren’t in any rush to sell him, but they might be open to cashing-in on him for a fee of around £17m.

Norton-Cuffy to Everton

Norton-Cuffy is a right-back by trait but is also comfortable in the RWB position. He is strong, quick, can make surging runs from deep, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

The youngster is a talented player and possesses high potential. Therefore, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Everton should they purchase him.

The Toffees have struggled with the right-back position over the last few years as Seamus Coleman and Nathan Patterson have had fitness problems.

As a result, David Moyes used Jake O’Brien in this role last term, although he is a towering centre-back by trait. Moreover, James Garner has also provided cover in this position. Coleman has left the club for free, while Patterson’s future isn’t secured as his existing deal is set to expire at the end of next season.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to secure Norton-Cuffy’s services in this window.