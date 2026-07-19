Chelsea now eyeing move for Leverkusen star Kerim Alajbegovic

Chelsea have expressed interest in signing highly rated Bayer Leverkusen attacker Kerim Alajbegovic this summer, according to Bosnian outlet Faktor.

Alajbegovic came through the ranks at Leverkusen’s academy. He joined Red Bull Salzburg last summer to gain regular playing time before returning to Leverkusen in March after the club activated his buyback clause.

During the most recent Bundesliga campaign, he featured 28 times, scoring nine goals and providing three assists. He also made seven appearances in the UEFA Europa League, scoring twice, with his valuation expected to surpass his current £18m Transfermarkt valuation.

The 18-year-old enjoyed a memorable summer at the FIFA World Cup with Bosnia and Herzegovina. His opening goal in a 3-1 victory over Qatar came at the age of 18 years and 276 days, making him the youngest player ever to score from outside the penalty box at a World Cup since Kylian Mbappe did so at the 2018 World Cup at 19 years and 207 days.

The goal also placed Alajbegovic eighth on the all-time list of youngest World Cup scorers, ahead of players such as Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal.

Now, according to Faktor, Chelsea have expressed interest in signing the Bosnian international left winger this summer.

Exciting forward

Xabi Alonso has included Alajbegovic in several of his matchday squads, and, having previously seen his qualities, it’s no surprise that Faktor claims the former Madrid boss wants to add the youngster to his squad.

The exciting forward has been of keen interest to Serie A side Atalanta, but the deal is now on hold following Chelsea’s interest in the Bosnian, who could end up in the Premier League this summer, according to the report.

Chelsea’s transfer activities have picked up after a quiet start. Enzo Fernandez’s transfer saga has taken much of the headlines, while Marc Cucurella was one of the major outgoing players from the club.

However, with pre-season fast approaching, the club has already secured the signature of Italian fullback Marco Palestra from Atalanta and trumped Arsenal to sign Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa for a British record fee.

Several outgoings are expected, with Alejandro Garnacho, who has been excluded from the club’s pre-season training, reportedly attracting interest from AS Roma.

Should he depart, Alajbegovic would be a quality option to replace him. His 13 goal contributions last season, along with mature displays at the World Cup despite only being 18, suggest he possesses the qualities to thrive on the biggest stages when given the chance.