Chelsea making significant progress in talks to sign Maxence Lacroix

Chelsea are making progress in their efforts to sign French centre-back Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace this summer, according to TEAMtalk.

Lacroix represented France at the FIFA World Cup this summer, making his first appearance in the 4-1 victory over Norway.

He was introduced from the bench during Les Bleus’ 2-0 semi-final defeat to Spain before returning to the starting line-up as England claimed a dramatic 6-4 victory in the third-place play-off.

Since completing his move from VfL Wolfsburg to Palace in 2024, Lacroix has accumulated 98 appearances across two campaigns.

His inclusion in Didier Deschamps’ 26-man squad comes as no surprise after he emerged as one of Palace’s most influential performers last season, featuring in 34 Premier League fixtures while winning 204 duels at an average of 5.95 per match.

He was equally instrumental at the heart of the Eagles’ defence during their cup run, helping the Eagles keep clean sheets in two of the three finals they reached before going on to win all three trophies.

Lacroix has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea over the month, with Football Talk citing Fabrizio Romano reporting that Chelsea have opened talks to sign Lacroix.

It appears a deal is nearing completion as TEAMtalk reports that Chelsea are making significant progress in their efforts to sign Lacroix from Palace this summer.

Lacroix to Chelsea

The report adds that the 26-year-old has been the Blues’ primary centre-back target for the summer, and the club have already reached an agreement in principle with the 26-year-old’s camp on personal terms.

Although Arsenal are also linked with a move for Lacroix, the former Wolfsburg man prefers a move to West London, viewing Chelsea as the ideal choice for the next step in his career, according to the report.

As a result, the Blues have now stepped up efforts to sign him, with TEAMtalk adding that negotiations are now nearing a crucial stage and there’s growing confidence from within the club to complete the deal.

After seeing their previous offers rebuffed by Palace, Chelsea are poised to meet their £55m valuation, with both clubs in negotiations to thrash out the deal, according to the report.

Should a move be completed, Lacroix, described as ‘incredible’ by former Palace manager Oliver Glasner, would be a shrewd addition to the Blues’ backline. He can seamlessly slot into a back three and a back four, making him a tactically fitting option to Xabi Alonso’s backline.