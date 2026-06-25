Chelsea in talks to sign Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace

Chelsea have begun talks to sign Crystal Palace centre-back Maxence Lacroix this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Although Xabi Alonso will not officially begin his tenure as Chelsea manager until July 1, preparations to reshape the squad are already underway.

Marc Cucurella has completed a move to Real Madrid, while Chelsea have reached a ‘verbal agreement’ to sign Marco Palestra from Atalanta.

The defensive overhaul isn’t expected to end there, as recent reports from The Athletic have revealed that Chelsea have expressed interest in Palace’s Lacroix.

Last season, the French defender established himself as one of the Eagles’ standout performers, appearing in 34 Premier League matches and winning 204 duels at an average of 5.95 per game, which earned him a place in France’s World Cup squad.

He also played a pivotal role in the Palace backline, which kept clean sheets in two of the three finals the Eagles reached, winning all three.

Having already shown interest, it appears Chelsea are now accelerating efforts to sign Lacroix, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the Blues have begun talks to sign the 26-year-old this summer.

Romano adds that the London giants are looking to sign at least one new centre-back this summer, although it’ll largely depend on outgoings, with Lacroix now among their targets.

Primary target

In a boost to Chelsea. Ben Jacobs, in a separate update, reports that the Frenchman is open to a move to Stamford Bridge, having been identified as one of the club’s primary targets, alongside Como’s Jacobo Ramon.

The journalist adds that the Blues want to add more physicality and height to Xabi Alonso’s backline next season and view the 6ft 2in centre back’s profile as a viable fit for that role.

One of Lacroix’s greatest strengths is his tactical versatility, with the Frenchman equally comfortable operating in both a back three and a back four.

While many defenders experience a drop in effectiveness when moving between different defensive structures, Lacroix has consistently demonstrated his ability to perform at a high level regardless of the setup.

All four of his appearances for France have come in a back-four formation, and he also gained considerable experience in that system during his spell at Wolfsburg.

Lacroix would be a tactical fit for Alonso, who is expected to alternate between a back three and a back four. However, with three years left on his contract, Chelsea will need to contract a significant offer, as Palace are likely to demand a fee well above his £43m Transfermarkt valuation.