Chelsea showing interest in Palace centre-back Maxence Lacroix

Chelsea have expressed interest in signing Crystal Palace centre-back Maxence Lacroix this summer, according to The Athletic.

A move from French club Sochaux to Wolfsburg in the summer of 2020 proved to be the breakthrough moment in Lacroix’s career, with the defender quickly establishing himself in Germany. Across his spell with Die Wölfe, he made 130 appearances before joining Palace in the summer of 2024 for a fee less than his current £43m Transfermarkt valuation.

During the recently completed campaign, the Frenchman ranked among the most influential members of Oliver Glasner’s squad, featuring in 34 league fixtures, winning 204 duels at a rate of 5.95 per match, and making a major contribution to Palace’s UEFA Conference League success.

His continued development has also been rewarded internationally, with Didier Deschamps selecting him in France’s 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Lacroix’s displays have also put him on the radar of several clubs, including Chelsea, who are looking to bolster their backline.

This is according to The Athletic, which claims that Chelsea have expressed interest in signing the France international this summer.

The report adds that the Blues are looking to add at least two players with top-flight experience in Europe to their squad and have earmarked Lacroix as one of the ‘main targets’ in a shortlist that includes four other options.

‘Incredible’ defender

While Palace are in no hurry to sell the 6ft 2in centre-back who has three years left in his contract, they could consider selling him at ‘the right price’ amid interest from Chelsea, according to the report.

Chelsea’s interest in Lacroix comes as no surprise, and a move for the 26-year-old would immediately strengthen the club’s defensive ranks.

Described as ‘incredible’ by former Palace manager Oliver Glasner, the Frenchman offers tactical flexibility, operating comfortably in both a back three and a back four, two systems that Xabi Alonso is expected to alternate between at Chelsea.

Many defenders struggle to maintain the same level of performance when switching between those formations, but Lacroix has consistently excelled in either setup.

His four appearances for France have all come in a back-four system, while he also gained extensive experience playing in that structure during his time at Wolfsburg.

The centre-back was also a key figure in the Palace defence that recorded clean sheets in two of the three finals the club contested, with the Eagles emerging victorious in all three.