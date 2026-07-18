Tottenham keen on signing Benfica’s Andreas Schjelderup

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing SL Benfica star Andreas Schjelderup, as per Football Insider.

The Portuguese giants purchased the 22-year-old from FC Nordsjaelland in January 2023, but he initially struggled to find his feet in the Primeira Liga. As a result, he returned to the Danish side on loan the following summer to play regularly and continue his development.

Upon returning to the Estádio da Luz in 2024, the Norwegian initially played as a rotational option before showing glimpses of his qualities last campaign.

In 40 appearances across all competitions, the youngster made 14 goal contributions. Moreover, he helped his side end the Primeira Liga season unbeaten.

Having proven his worth in club football, Schjelderup secured his place in Norway’s World Cup squad, helping his country reach the quarter-final. He made four goal contributions in two starts.

Now, Football Insider state that having revamped the defence and midfield this summer, the Lilywhites are considering reinforcing the frontline. After being impressed by Schjelderup’s performances in the World Cup, Tottenham are keen on purchasing him.

Although Schjelderup has entered the final two years of his current contract, he doesn’t want to sign an extension at Benfica. So, the youngster, valued at around £25m by Transfermarkt, is likely to leave in this window.

Schjelderup to Tottenham

Schjelderup likes to be deployed on the left flank. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and also works hard without possession.

Spurs currently have Mathys Tel and Wilson Odobert as options for the LW. However, Odobert is set to remain sidelined for an extended period due to a serious knee issue.

On the other hand, Tel is still very young and isn’t ready to play consistently at the highest level. So, Spurs are seemingly looking to upgrade this position and have been linked with a few names.

Schjelderup is a talented player and possesses high potential. Therefore, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in this summer transfer window.