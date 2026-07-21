Liverpool eyeing summer deal for Paris Saint-Germain defender Ilia Zabarnyi

Liverpool have signed Jeremy Jacquet but require more defensive reinforcement prior to the start of the Premier League next month, and work is being done to acquire a player who can partner with Virgil van Dijk in the heart of the back four.

Fichajes has reported that Liverpool are keeping tabs on Paris Saint-Germin centre back Ilia Zabarnyi, who could depart the Ligue 1 giants just a year after joining them from Bournemouth.

Zabarnyi has struggled for consistent game time under Luis Enrique, who has employed Marquinhos and Willian Pacho, particularly in the Champions League, therefore linking the Ukrainian with a return to the Premier League.

He is valued at £35 million on Transfermarkt but having been signed by PSG for £55 million just 12 months back, the Champions League winners hold the bargaining power over his future and could recoup a significant amount if they sell him this year.

Zabarnyi a good fit for Liverpool

Though he has not played much for Paris Saint-Germain in recent months, Ilia Zabarnyi promises to be a very good addition to the Liverpool, more so after his successful tenure under Andoni Iraola at Bournemouth.

Ilia Zabarnyi is a modern-day centre back, capable of playing in a high line, thanks to his intelligent positional awareness, timing of tackles and interceptions, strong aerial prowess and pace to track the opposition attackers.

With the ball at his feet, he is comfortable playing long or diagonal passes, with the progression of possession higher up the pitch especially likely to hold him in good regard at Anfield as a possible replacement for Virgil van Dijk.

Considering he has a chance of reuniting with his former manager at Liverpool, where he can play regularly next season as well as in the Champions League, Zabarnyi could be open to the move but PSG’s stance on his prospective exit remains to be seen.