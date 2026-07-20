Man Utd eye move to sign Fulham star Antonee Robinson

Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Fulham defender Antonee Robinson, as per The Guardian.

Since moving to Old Trafford from Southampton back in 2014, Luke Shaw has been the first-choice left-back option, helping his side win a Europa League title and a couple of domestic cup competitions.

However, he has had injury problems over the years and has entered the final 12 months of his current contract. So, the 31-year-old’s future is uncertain at United.

The Red Devils purchased Patrick Dorgu from Lecce last year as a potential long-term replacement for Shaw, but the Dane has impressed more as a forward rather than a fullback.

Man Utd also have Harry Amass and Diego Leon as options to deploy in the left-back position. However, the duo are still very young and aren’t ready to play at the highest level yet.

Now, The Guardian report that despite already purchasing Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos, Michael Carrick is keen on signing a third midfielder this summer.

Moreover, the 44-year-old wants a new left-back to compete with Shaw. United are interested in signing Robinson and have been monitoring his situation before making a potential swoop.

Hall to Man Utd

However, the USA international is set to turn 29 next month, and United ideally want a young option. Therefore, they have also been keeping a close eye on Newcastle United star Lewis Hall.

Robinson is valued at around £19m by Transfermarkt and has entered the final two years of his current contract. So, the Cottagers are in a strong position to demand a sizable amount of money if they are forced to cash-in on him this summer.

The Fulham star is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, can deliver excellent crosses from the flanks, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

He is a Premier League-proven player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the 20-time English champions eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services this summer.