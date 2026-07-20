Arsenal set to reignite interest in Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez

With the FIFA World Cup coming to an end, it might be a matter of sooner rather than later that some players sort out their club futures, not least Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez, who has publicly expressed his desire to depart the La Liga side.

Barcelona have been linked with a swoop for the Argentine international but Atletico have essentially closed the door on his move to Catalonia, but with interest from elsewhere, his continuity in the Spanish capital is far from guaranteed.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Arsenal are set to revisit Julian Alvarez’s signing from Atletico Madrid after spending their recent days trying to wrap a deal up for Morgan Rogers, who is now believed to be on his way to Chelsea.

Alvarez is valued at £85 million on Transfermarkt but given the validity of his contract with Diego Simeone’s outfit until 2030 coupled with 29 goal contributions in 2025/26, his actual price tag could be significantly higher this summer.

Alvarez the perfect signing for signing

Julian Alvarez would be the best possible signing Arsenal can make this summer. He has proven his offensive qualities for Atletico Madrid and has Premier League experience under his belt as well from his time at Manchester City.

In addition to leading the line, he can play as a left winger, a role which Mikel Arteta is likely to count on him for, while being a handy number 10 too. With clinical finishing, chance creation and off the ball movement, he is a lethal presence in the final third.

The Gunners would also leverage from his set-piece abilities. A dead-ball specialist with a decent conversion rate closer to the box, Alvarez can also deliver accurate deliveries from farther areas on the pitch, which Arsenal excel at converting.

Arsenal’s eagerness to sign him coupled with an winning sporting project might help the club and the player negotiate personal terms efficiently. Atletico Madrid would also prefer selling Alvarez to an overseas club rather than Barcelona, therefore making the transfer a strong possibility subject to the forward’s price tag.