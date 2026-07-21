Arsenal reignite interest in signing Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams this summer

Arsenal are looking to bring in some offensive reinforcements this summer, especially on the left wing, and work is underway as Mikel Arteta eyes a differential signing prior to the start of the Premier League season next month.

Christos Tzolis’ transfer has already been wrapped up but following Leandro Trossard’s sale to Besiktas and Chelsea’s hijack of Morgan Rogers from under the Gunners’ noses, they have now identified a suitable alternative.

Graeme Bailey has reported that Arsenal are pondering over a swoop for Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams, who has a £77 million release clause. Andrea Berta is already believed to have held initial conversations over the Spanish international’s acquisition.

Williams a solid signing for Arenal

Nico Williams was the subject of Arsenal’s and Barcelona’s interest last summer but committed to a long-term contract until 2035 with Athletic Bilbao, but a release clause keeps the door open on a switch in the ongoing summer transfer window.

With Bilbao missing out on Champions League qualification for next season, the 24-year-old could be open to moving to Arsenal this time around after delivering the all-important assist to Ferran Torres to help Spain win the World Cup.

His quick feet, pace, creativity and unpredictability is exactly what Mikel Arteta is looking for, and even though the player did not have the best of campaigns last year, there is no denying his sky-high potential and the ability to be a difference-maker.

For an Arsenal transfer to take place, however, Williams will need to compromise on his salary as he is Bilbao’s highest-paid player at £350,000 per week – a wage the Gunners might not pay given that their top earner right now is Bukayo Saka at £300,000 weekly.

With Arsenal’s first game of the season, the FA Community Shield against Manchester City about three weeks away, it will be interesting to see which left winger they eventually acquire having been linked with the likes of Bradley Barcola and Julian Alvarez too.