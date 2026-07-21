Brighton’s Carlos Baleba an attractive option for Man Utd

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba is an attractive option for Manchester United, as per Caught Offside.

Following Casemiro’s departure and Manuel Ugarte’s serious knee issue, the Red Devils have revamped the engine room by purchasing Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

However, Caught Offside claim that the Old Trafford club are exploring the market to sign a third midfielder and want an athletic one, with Baleba an attractive option.

United hold a long-standing interest in the Cameroonian as they initially attempted to buy him last summer. They even discussed personal terms with the player but eventually opted not to make a formal proposal.

Brighton always play hardball to sell their big assets and have no intention of letting Baleba leave for cheap despite his below-average performances last term.

United have shown reluctance to spend big this summer, and the report state that they are unlikely to make a move for Baleba unless Brighton reduce their valuation.

So, Michael Carrick’s side have lined up AS Roma star Manu Kone and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton as potential alternative options, but the Eagles want a big fee to let their star midfielder leave.

Baleba to Man Utd

Baleba, valued at around £47m by Transfermarkt, is a left-footed defensive midfielder. He is extremely quick and strong; moreover, he can make surging runs from deep, has an eye for long-range passing and is good in the air.

Furthermore, the youngster has the ability to shoot from distance and is excellent in defensive contributions. He is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top.

However, the Brighton star struggled to showcase his best last term and failed to start regularly in Fabian Hurzeler’s starting line-up, commencing only 23 Premier League matches.

Following Casemiro’s departure, United currently lack defensive solidity in midfield as neither Santos nor Tielemans are renowned for their ball-winning abilities.

So, Baleba might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him for a reasonable price. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the 20-time English champions eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in this transfer window.