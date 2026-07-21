Everton interested in signing Monaco’s Folarin Balogun

Everton are reportedly interested in signing AS Monaco forward Folarin Balogun, as per TEAMtalk.

The Toffees decided to reinforce the frontline by purchasing Thierno Barry from Villarreal last summer. However, the Frenchman struggled to adapt to the Premier League’s physicality, scoring only eight goals in 41 appearances across all competitions last term.

Apart from the 23-year-old, David Moyes has Beto as an option to deploy in the CF position. However, he has struggled to showcase his best consistently in England since joining from Udinese in 2023.

With the 28-year-old’s existing deal set to expire at the end of next season, Everton seemingly want a new striker this summer to replace him.

TEAMtalk claim that the Merseyside club are interested in Balogun after being impressed by his recent eye-catching performances and have been monitoring his current situation closely.

However, Everton will have to overcome stiff competition to seal the deal as Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Fulham are also in this race.

Moreover, Newcastle United have been kept informed about the striker’s current situation, and Sunderland have already made contact with the player’s representatives over a potential move this summer.

Apart from the Premier League clubs, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Atlético Madrid are also interested in him, although their interest is not as strong as that of the English sides.

Balogun to Everton

The report state that although Balogun has entered the final two years of his current contract at Monaco, negotiations over a fresh deal haven’t taken place. The Ligue 1 side are ready to cash-in on him for a fee of around £40m this summer.

The 25-year-old is a centre-forward by trait but is comfortable providing cover on the flanks. He is quick, strong, efficient in finishing off his chances and also works hard without possession.

Balogun enjoyed a promising campaign last term, scoring 19 goals and registering four assists in 43 appearances across all competitions. He even showcased his goal-scoring prowess for the USA in the World Cup, scoring three goals in four appearances.

Having previously played for Arsenal, Balogun is familiar with the Premier League’s physicality. He is currently at the prime stage of his career, so he might be a shrewd acquisition for Everton should they purchase him.