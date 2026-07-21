Man Utd have started talks to sign Manu Kone



According to French publication L’Equipe, Manchester United have started talks to sign Roma midfielder Manu Kone amid interest from Arsenal.

The Red Devils have already recruited Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans to reinforce their midfield, and they are determined to add another signing in the department.

Talks were already held with the representatives of Kone and L’Equipe claim that the club have now opened initial discussions with Roma, but have yet to enter a decisive phase.

Arsenal and two other Premier League clubs are also interested, but the Red Devils have the ‘upper hand’ in the race. The Frenchman has likewise given the green light to join them.

Man United are assessing their options at the moment and they have yet to make a definitive decision on whether to proceed and sign Kone from the Giallorossi in the near future.

Possible deal

Kone has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Italian top-flight. He had a fantastic season with the Giallorossi last campaign and played an instrumental part in them qualifying for the Champions League after a seven-year gap.

The 25-year-old went on to standout for France at the World Cup. A hamstring injury for Aurelien Tchouameni contributed to more playing time for Kone. The experienced ace was chosen to partner Adrien Rabiot ahead of Paris Saint-Germain’s Warren Zaire-Emery.

United have already signed two quality midfielders in Santos and Tielemans, but both of them are more attack-minded central midfielders rather than specialist number 6’s. In Kone, the Red Devils would add more defensive resolve in the centre of the park.

In the recent Serie A season, Kone completed 90% of his passes for the Giallorossi and was also fabulous in the defensive scheme of things. He won 5 duels & almost 2 tackles per league appearance, while registering more than 4 ball recoveries on average.

The Frenchman would be a fine acquisition for the Red Devils, but they can’t afford to play the waiting game despite leading the race. Arsenal could turn attention to the player if they abandon their pursuit of Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes due to the price.

Roma have increased their valuation for Kone after his World Cup exploits and want at least £51 million for a sale.