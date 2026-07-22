Arsenal handed boost in signing Atletico star Julian Alvarez



According to Caught Offside, Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has held direct talks with Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez regarding a potential return to the Premier League this summer.

The Gunners have had a quiet summer transfer window and have made just one notable signing in goalkeeper Illan Meslier. The club have also reached a verbal agreement for Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis, but a transfer has not been announced yet.

Amidst this, Caught Offside claim that Berta has directly spoken with Alvarez, who is open to a Premier League move. Atletico have already turned down bids from Barcelona and Real Madrid for their striker, but are willing to do business with the Gunners.

Still, a deal may not be straightforward by any means. Atletico must come down significantly from their £170 million valuation for the 26-year-old in order to sanction his potential transfer to the Gunners.

Statement signing

Arsenal ended their 22-year wait for the Premier League crown last season and much was anticipated from the club in terms of spending this summer. However, they have barely opened their cheque book thus far.

Barring the permanent purchase of Piero Hincapie after his loan stint, the Gunners have not done anything meaningful, but there is still plenty of time with the transfer window open until the 1st of September.

Alvarez would be a statement signing for the Gunners if they can secure an agreement with Atletico. The Argentine made 37 goal contributions in his first year at the Spanish club before managing 20 goals and 9 assists last season.

The 26-year-old, described as ‘world-class‘ by FIFA.com, had a below-par campaign in La Liga but stepped up in Europe. He scored a stellar freekick during the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona. He was likewise impressive at the recent World Cup, scoring a crucial winning goal against Switzerland in the quarter-final.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is a big admirer of Alvarez from his Manchester City days, and the Spanish tactician could personally push to land him, having missed out on another top target in Morgan Rogers to Chelsea recently.

Alvarez is primarily a centre-forward but he showed from his time at Man City that he can operate as a winger too. A deal is unlikely to happen at £170m, but Arsenal could still be willing to spend a British-record sum.

Madrid had an offer worth £129m rejected for the River Plate graduate earlier this summer. Atletico have no desire to sell him to Madrid or Barcelona, but a similar proposal from Arsenal could tempt them into a deal.