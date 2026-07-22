Man Utd, Arsenal & Chelsea frontrunners to sign Alex Scott

Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are the frontrunners in the race to sign Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott this summer, according to Sky Sports.

Scott has been one of the most courted midfielders in the ongoing summer transfer window, and unsurprisingly so, due to his meteoric rise.

He first arrived at the South Coast from Championship side Bristol City in the summer of 2023, shortly after winning the 2022-23 EFL Championship Young Player of the Season award.

Injuries stalled his progress in the first few months of his arrival, but since getting back to full fitness, the 22-year-old has emerged as one of the most coveted midfielders in the Premier League.

Last season he was ever-present in the middle of the park for Andoni Iraola, featuring in 37 of Bournemouth’s 38 league games, as they went on to secure a historic European qualification for the first time in 127 years.

The Cherries also achieved a record-breaking 18-game unbeaten run, the longest across Europe’s top five leagues, and Scott’s tenacity in the midfield was a key reason for that.

Now, according to Sky Sports, Scott has rebuffed a contract extension with Bournemouth, sparking strong interest from Premier League top clubs.

‘Unbelievable player’

Among the interested clubs, the report adds that Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd are the front runners in the race to sign the English midfielder this summer.

Still, despite interest from the Premier League trio, Sky Sports reveals that Bournemouth are adamant on retaining him, having rebuffed enquiries from several clubs, and they expect the Englishman to remain with them for next season regardless of his contractual situation this summer.

Not many players get to receive individual plaudits from Pep Guardiola, but the former Manchester City manager was particularly wowed by Scott, calling him an ‘unbelievable player’ after his side faced Bristol in the FA Cup in 2023.

Two years later, the Guernsey-born midfielder has lived up to the praise, leading to fierce transfer interest from Premier League top clubs.

The 22-year-old notably had a remarkable performance against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in April, where his former manager Iraola called him ‘amazing’ in what was a man-of-the-match display.

Despite his refusal to extend his stay, there’s no indication the Cherries are open to his departure, so either Arsenal, Chelsea or United will need to submit a concrete offer well above his £42m Transfermarkt valuation to test their stance.