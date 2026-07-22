Manchester United join Arsenal and Liverpool in the race to sign Bradley Barcola

Manchester United have signed Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans from Chelsea and Aston Villa, respectively, and might bring in a third midfielder in the ongoing transfer window to have adequate depth in their engine room.

Apart from additions in the middle of the park, the Red Devils are also believed to be keen on revamping their offensive department with a left winger’s signing expected to be on their list of agendas for the summer.

Ekrem Konur has reported that the Red Devils are now prepared to lock horns with Arsenal and Liverpool over a swoop for Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola, who could depart the Ligue 1 side this year for a regular role elsewhere.

PSG have publicly maintained that the French winger is not for sale but an offer around the £130 million mark could consider them to negotiate Barcola’s sale, and with that in mind, it will be interesting to see what the player’s future holds.

United unlikely to splurge big on Barcola

It comes as no surprise that Manchester United are keen on signing Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain as they have a significant room for improvement and increased depth on the flanks, but a £130 million move for him would be a tall order.

Having spent a fairly decent chunk of money on acquiring two midfielders, Michael Carrick is also likely to bring in a full back as well as another midfielder in addition to attacking options, so the Red Devils might not have as much of a budget at hand.

For a forward to join them, they might also need to offload Marcus Rashford from the squad, so a number of things would need to fall in place for them to bring in a new name in the final third, not least somebody as expensive as Barcola.

That said, it is fair to assume Arsenal and Liverpool have a much stronger chance than United of being his next destination as both Premier League sides need a goal-scoring option on the wings and would be better-placed to meet his asking price.