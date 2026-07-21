Arsenal and Manchester United offered chance to sign Chelsea defender Jorrel Hato

Chelsea sold a crucial player at the start of the summer as Marc Cucurella left Stamford Bridge for Real Madrid, leaving Xabi Alonso with the task of signing a replacement, which has yet to be done with the Premier League only a month away.

According to The Chelsea Chronicle, the Blues might be hit with yet another defensive setback as intermediaries have offered Jorrel Hato’s services to Arsenal and Manchester United.

It is believed that the Dutchman wants to play in the Champions League, the source has added, therefore prompting his representatives to look into options regarding his future just 12 months after Chelsea spent £35 million to acquire him.

Man United likelier to sign Hato than Arsenal

Jorrel Hato is a quality player with the 20-year-old able to play as a centre back on the left as well as right, in addition to being a very good left back too. His passing from the back, pressing and crossing make him a player with a very high potential.

Should he indeed be considering his future at Chelsea with the intent of playing in the Champions League next season, Manchester United might be more intrigued by the proposition of acquiring him than Arsenal.

The Gunners are in no real need of a defensive rebuild and if at all they are planning to add new faces to their backline, a right back’s signing may be considered, effectively ruling them out as a prospective destination for Hato.

Manchester United, however, are likely to see his all-round profile very favourably considering their need of a left back to replace Luke Shaw and centre back given that Lisandro Martinez is injury-prone, while Matthijs de Ligt recently had a back surgery.

Hato is valued at £35 million on Transfermarkt but it remains to be seen how much Chelsea ask for him if they are open to his sale considering they would look to profit on the transaction having acquired him just a year ago.