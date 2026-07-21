Chelsea plot swoop to sign Como star Jacobo Ramon

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Como star Jacobo Ramon, as per The Athletic.

The Blues currently have Levi Colwill, Benoit Badiashile, Mamadou Sarr, Jorrel Hato, Josh Acheampong, Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana, Tosin Adarabioyo, Aaron Anselmino and Axel Disasi as options to deploy in the centre-back positions.

So, on paper, they are well stocked in this department. However, Sarr has struggled to find his feet in the Premier League since joining from Strasbourg, and Badiashile has displayed inconsistent performances over the last few years.

Adarabioyo has failed to find regular game time since joining as a free agent, while Fofana has had numerous fitness problems over the years.

Disasi is seemingly surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge, with Anselmino, Hato and Acheampong still very young and needing time to develop.

Colwill, meanwhile, has just returned from a serious knee issue and Chalobah has been linked with a move away.

Now, The Athletic report that Chelsea want to sign two new centre-backs this summer, but that will depend on player sales. They have identified Maxence Lacroix as a serious option and have already made a formal enquiry over this deal.

However, the Frenchman isn’t the only name on the West London club’s wishlist as they are also interested in Ramon.

Ramon to Chelsea

The 21-year-old moved to Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia from Real Madrid last summer. So, he still has a contract until 2030 and is valued at around £25m by Transfermarkt. Therefore, the Italian side are in a strong position to demand a sizable amount of money if they are forced to sell him.

Ramon is a 6ft 5in tall right-footed centre-back. He is quick, technically sound, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

The Spaniard showcased glimpses of his qualities in Serie A last season, scoring twice and keeping 15 clean sheets in 37 appearances across all competitions. He even helped his side qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Ramon is a highly talented player and possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in Xabi Alonso’s possession-based system. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Chelsea should they eventually manage to purchase him.