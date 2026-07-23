Arsenal hold upper hand on Chelsea over possible summer move for John Stones

Arsenal get their Premier League campaign underway against Coventry City in four weeks but have been hampered by an injury suffered by one of their most important players, William Saliba, at the World Cup.

While the exact timeline of the French international’s absence is yet to be determined, L’Equipe has claimed that he has opted against undergoing surgery and faces several months on the sidelines as a result.

Consequently, Arsenal are keen on adding defensive cover and TEAMtalk has reported that John Stones has emerged as an option for the Gunners after the Englishman’s Manchester City exit at the end of last season.

Besides Arsenal, Chelsea are also keen on the 32-year-old’s services with Xabi Alonso looking to bring in some experience to his squad and Stones’ acquisition as a free agent is an attractive proposition after his form for England at the World Cup.

However, TEAMtalk’s report has added that Mikel Arteta’s side will hold the upper hand for Stones with the Gunners’ boss sharing a good relationship with the player having worked with him whilst being assistant coach at Man City.

Stones PL knowhow key for London clubs

John Stones has had a very successful career in the Premier League, a competition which he won six times with Manchester City, in addition to a Champions League title and number of other domestic accolades.

Stones has spent his entire career in England and his knowledge of the top division, winning profile and aerial qualities, ball-playing attributes and leadership will be vital to Arsenal as well as Chelsea.

In addition to Mikel Arteta’s presence, Arsenal’s participation in the Champions League might be a key factor why the former Everton centre back may opt in favour of joining them over Chelsea, who are not playing in any continental competition.

Should the defending Premier League champions end up signing Stones, it will be interesting to see if he has a key role under Mikel Arteta until William Saliba returns, or if Cristhian Mosquera or Piero Hincapie after tasked with partnering Gabriel Magalhaes in the heart of the back four.