Man Utd express interest in signing Eduardo Camavinga

Manchester United have expressed interest in signing Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga this summer, according to Nicolo Schira.

Camavinga has become a key figure at Madrid since arriving in 2021, playing his part in two Champions League triumphs and La Liga title wins.

Across his spell in the Spanish capital, the 23-year-old has clocked up 223 appearances playing predominantly in central midfield and has also been utilised at left-back on occasion.

Despite being a vital part of the squad in previous seasons, he was usurped in the pecking order under Álvaro Arbeloa, who preferred academy prospect Thiago Pitarch in several matches.

Further inconsistent performances, most notably in the Champions League against Bayern Munich, where he was sent off, further dampened his case and led to his exclusion from Didier Deschamps’ France squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As a result, despite being expected to have a clean slate under new manager Jose Mourinho, the French international remains a subject of keen interest from several clubs.

One of the clubs eyeing a move for Camavinga is Man Utd, as per Nicolo Schira, who claims that the 20-time English champions have expressed interest in signing the 23-year-old.

Madrid are open to selling Camavinga

Following initial suggestions that he would be allowed to rekindle his form under Mourinho, Schira reveals that Madrid are not ruling out selling the France international, with United now showing interest.

Camavinga has assembled an outstanding collection of honours throughout his career, lifting two UEFA Champions League titles, two La Liga championships, two UEFA Super Cup trophies, one FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Nations League with France.

Those achievements extend well beyond simply being part of Madrid’s squad. The French midfielder has made decisive contributions during several of the club’s memorable comebacks under Carlo Ancelotti while consistently producing high-quality defensive performances.

With his versatility, experience, and proven pedigree, Camavinga would be an outstanding addition for Michael Carrick’s midfield as he looks to assemble a balanced squad capable of competing for major honours in both domestic and European competitions next season.

However, despite Madrid’s openness to his departure, a player of Camavinga’s experience and qualities won’t come cheaply, so United will need to submit a concrete offer above his £42m Transfermarkt valuation.