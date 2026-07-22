Liverpool urged to hijack Arsenal’s move for Ezri Konsa

Former Liverpool defender Jason McAteer has urged his old club to hijack Arsenal’s move for Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa.

Following Ibrahima Konate’s departure, the Reds have reinforced the backline by signing Jeremy Jacquet from Stade Rennais. They agreed on a deal in principle with the Ligue 1 side for the Frenchman last winter, but he has joined this summer.

Currently, Liverpool have Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Giovanni Leoni alongside Jacquet as centre-back options. However, Gomez has had fitness problems in recent years, while Leoni has been sidelined over the last few months due to a serious knee issue.

On the other hand, Van Dijk is set to turn 36 next year and showed signs of decline last season. Jacquet, meanwhile, is still very young and could take time to adapt to the Premier League’s physicality.

Now, during a recent interview (via Liverpool ECHO), McAteer states that Liverpool need an experienced centre-back to help Leoni and Jacquet develop and support Van Dijk.

He feels Konsa would be an ideal option as he is a Premier League-proven player and showed his versatility and maturity for England in the World Cup. McAteer also says Konsa’s performances at Villa have been ‘exciting’ and he’d be a solid addition.

The former defender further says that Liverpool missed out on signing Marc Guehi to Manchester City previously and they shouldn’t allow Konsa to join a rival, with Arsenal reportedly keen on purchasing him.

Konsa to Liverpool

McAteer said:

“I see a more ready-made centre-back coming in who’s got international experience, who knows the Premier League, and that for me would be someone like Konsa. I don’t think he’s done himself any harm with his performances at the World Cup. I think he showed his versatility and maturity. “Listen, his performances under (Unai) Emery for Aston Villa have been exciting. I think he’s been solid. I think he’s a solid 7.5 out of 10 every game. He’s good in the air, he’s quick, he reads the game, and obviously Liverpool have missed out on quite a few very good central defenders, with Marc Guehi being one. I don’t think they should make that mistake again with Konsa.”

Konsa is a 6ft tall right-footed centre-back by trait but is comfortable providing cover in the right-back position. He is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

Liverpool struggled with defensive frailties last term, and alongside the centre-back position, the right-back has also been a problematic area.

Following Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure, Liverpool purchased Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen. But he struggled to find his feet in the Premier League, while Conor Bradley has had fitness problems.

So, Konsa, valued at around £38m by Transfermarkt, might be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually listen to McAteer’s advice and make a move to sign the Aston Villa star this summer.