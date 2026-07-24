Everton in talks to sign Jonathan Rowe from Bologna

Everton have made enquiries over a deal to sign exciting England U21 international winger Jonathan Rowe from Bologna this summer, according to TEAMtalk.

Rowe progressed through every level of Norwich City’s academy. His displays for the development side earned him a senior debut in a 3-0 Premier League defeat to Crystal Palace on 28 December 2021.

Although he’d go on to make 13 Premier League appearances, it was in the Championship where Rowe truly announced himself as one of English football’s brightest young prospects.

His breakthrough campaign brought several individual honours, beginning with the August 2023 EFL Young Player of the Month award before he collected the January 2024 Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month prize and Norwich City’s Etty Smith Young Player of the Season award for 2023/24.

The winger secured a move to Olympique de Marseille the following summer, but an underwhelming spell in Ligue 1 preceded a transfer to Bologna, where he has rediscovered his best form.

His performances for the Rossoblù have not gone unnoticed, with TEAMtalk reporting that Everton have made enquiries over a deal to sign Rowe this summer.

Rowe to Everton

The Merseyside club are looking to revamp their squad ahead of the next season and have earmarked the 23-year-old as a serious option to add pace, creativity and energy to David Moyes’ attack, according to the report.

As a result, TEAMtalk adds that Everton have held concrete talks over the possibility of signing Rowe, who is well admired by Moyes.

However, the Toffees face stern competition from Chelsea, Aston Villa and Newcastle United, who have also made enquiries about the England U21 international, as per the report.

Having only signed for Bologna last summer, a deal won’t be easy, and it’s no surprise TEAMtalk reports that the Italian club are reluctant to part ways with Rowe after just one season and are not currently open to his departure unless they receive a significant offer.

Everton have already reinforced their squad with the additions of Hayden Hackney and Tyrique George from Middlesbrough and Chelsea, respectively. Rowe would be another statement addition to their squad in their bid for European qualification next season.

However, with Bologna reluctant to sell him, Everton will have to submit an offer well above his £23m Transfermarkt valuation to test their resolve.