Tottenham open talks to sign Liverpool target Schjelderup

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly opened talks to sign Liverpool target and SL Benfica star Andreas Schjelderup, as per Portuguese outlet O Jogo.

Since moving to the Estadio da Luz from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland, the 22-year-old has mainly featured as a rotational option. Still, he showed glimpses of his qualities last term, scoring nine goals and registering five assists in 25 starts across the Champions League and Liga Portugal.

The youngster has won a Primeira Liga title and a few domestic cup competitions with the Eagles over the last few years.

Having proven his worth in club football, Schjelderup secured his place in Norway’s World Cup squad, helping his side reach the quarter-final before losing to England.

Now, O Jogo report that after being impressed by his recent eye-catching performances, Liverpool and Chelsea have expressed their interest in signing him.

Benfica want him to stay and have offered him a new contract that would keep him at the club until 2031, with his current deal set to run until 2028.

However, the report state that Tottenham have identified Schjelderup as a key target to reinforce the frontline and have already held talks with Benfica to learn about the details of signing him.

Battle

Initially, Benfica were prepared to accept around £34m to let him leave, but they have now increased his asking price, with the player having an £85m release clause in his current contract.

The Eagles want a similar fee to the one Barcelona paid Newcastle United to sign Anthony Gordon, which was around £68m.

Schjelderup is a right-footed left-winger by trait. He is quick, technically sound, can create opportunities for fellow attackers, and works hard without possession.

Following Mohamed Salah’s departure and Hugo Ekitike’s serious injury, Liverpool have been exploring options to strengthen the attacking department.

On the other hand, Tottenham want a new winger after struggling with numerous fitness problems last season.

Schjelderup is a talented player and possesses high potential. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham or Liverpool should either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to secure his services by defeating the Merseyside club in this race.