Liverpool ‘super keen’ on signing PSG’s Bradley Barcola

Liverpool are reportedly ‘super keen’ on signing Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

After moving to Parc des Princes from Olympique Lyonnais in 2023, the 23-year-old initially took time to settle into his new surroundings.

However, he displayed impressive performances during the 2024/25 season, scoring 21 goals and registering 20 assists in 65 appearances across all competitions. Moreover, he helped his side win the quadruple.

Although he failed to replicate that form last term, Barcola still tallied 19 goals and assists. The youngster even won the French league and Champions League.

After proving his worth in club football, Barcola has secured his place in France’s star-studded squad, helping his country reach the World Cup semi-final before losing to eventual champions Spain.

Now, on his YouTube channel, Romano states that Liverpool have identified Barcola as the ‘top target’ to reinforce the frontline. They ‘love’ the Frenchman and are ‘super keen’ on luring him away from the French capital.

However, it is still not certain whether the Merseyside club can manage to finalise the operation by matching Les Parisiens’ asking price, with the player’s existing deal set to run until 2028.

Barcola to Liverpool

Barcola likes to be deployed on the left wing. He is quick, strong, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and is efficient in creating opportunities for fellow attackers.

Following Mohamed Salah’s departure, Liverpool have found themselves thin in numbers on the flanks. Cody Gakpo, Federico Chiesa, Rio Ngumoha and Victor Muñoz are the options Andoni Iraola currently has.

However, Ngumoha and Muñoz are still very young, and they need time to develop. On the other hand, Chiesa has struggled to find regular game time in recent campaigns. So, the Reds are considering revamping the flanks.

Barcola is a talented player and possesses the necessary physical attributes to flourish in the Premier League. He isn’t even a finished article yet.

Therefore, the PSG star might be a great coup for Liverpool should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club can eventually manage to secure his services during this offseason.