Man Utd agree terms to sign Roma star Manu Kone

Manchester United have reportedly agreed on personal terms with AS Roma star Manu Kone, as per Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport.

Since moving to Stadio Olimpico from Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach a couple of years ago, the 25-year-old has established himself as an undisputed starter.

In 29 Serie A appearances, the Frenchman made five goal contributions last term. Moreover, he helped his side qualify for next season’s Champions League by finishing third in the league.

Having proven his worth in club football, Kone secured his place in France’s World Cup squad, helping his country reach the semi-final before losing to eventual champions Spain.

Now, while citing and translating the print version of Corriere dello Sport, Sport Witness report that Al-Ahli are interested in signing the Frenchman, having been impressed by his recent eye-catching performances.

However, Man Utd are currently leading the race having already agreed on personal terms with him. The Giallorossi are waiting for United’s move and the Old Trafford club are preparing to launch a £43m proposal to seal the deal. But Gian Piero Gasperini’s side want around £51m, with his existing deal set to run until 2029.

Kone is a defensive midfielder by trait but is also efficient in the box-to-box role. He is quick, strong, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, and has an eye for long-range passing.

Kone to Man Utd

Moreover, he is efficient in defensive contributions. Kone is a talented player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. He even possesses the necessary physical attributes to flourish in the Premier League.

However, the 25-year-old has had several fitness problems in recent years, and United wouldn’t want to sign another injury-prone player, having already employed Lisandro Martínez, Matthijs de Ligt, Mason Mount and Luke Shaw.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the 20-time English champions eventually opt to secure his services this summer.

Meanwhile, following Casemiro’s departure as a free agent and Manuel Ugarte’s serious knee injury, Man Utd have already reinforced the engine room by purchasing Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans from Chelsea and Aston Villa respectively.