Man Utd plan to accelerate efforts to sign Lewis Hall

Manchester United are reportedly planning to accelerate their efforts to sign Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall, as per Football Insider.

After qualifying for next season’s Champions League, the Red Devils have prioritised revamping the midfield department this summer.

Following Casemiro’s departure and Manuel Ugarte’s serious knee injury, they have purchased Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans from Chelsea and Aston Villa respectively.

It has been widely documented that Michael Carrick is keen on adding a third midfielder to cope with next season’s demanding fixture schedule. A plethora of names have been linked with a move to Old Trafford, with Alex Scott, Carlos Baleba and Manu Kone being among them.

However, Football Insider state that Man Utd have now changed their plan and are set to focus on signing a new left-back to support Luke Shaw. Carrick is a big fan of Hall and United are planning to accelerate their efforts to sign the 21-year-old.

Newcastle don’t want to let him leave, having already allowed Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali to leave. Moreover, Bruno Guimaraes has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal.

However, Hall, valued at around £34m by Transfermarkt, might be open to leaving this summer to take the next step in his career, with his existing deal set to run until 2029.

Hall to Man Utd

Hall is a technically gifted left-footed left-back. He is quick, comfortable playing out from the back, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

Man Utd purchased Patrick Dorgu as a potential long-term replacement for Shaw. However, the Dane has showcased his best as a winger rather than a fullback.

Harry Amass and Diego Leon are academy talents Carrick has at his disposal for the left-back position. However, they are still very young and need time to develop.

Hall has shown glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League in recent years and possesses the potential to reach the top. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the 20-time English champions eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services during this offseason.