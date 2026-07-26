Man Utd & Arsenal eye move to sign Ollie Watkins

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins, as per The Sun.

The Red Devils currently have Joshua Zirkzee and Benjamin Sesko as options to deploy in the centre-forward position. Moreover, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha can provide cover in this area if needed.

However, the Dutchman has struggled to find his feet in the Premier League since joining from Bologna a couple of years ago, starting only five league matches last term.

On the other hand, Sesko initially took time to adapt to the Premier League’s physicality last term after joining from RB Leipzig. However, he showed glimpses of his qualities during the second half of last campaign, making 13 goal contributions across all competitions.

Now, The Sun report that United are exploring the possibility of signing a new striker as Zirkzee has been linked with a move to Serie A. They have expressed their interest in Watkins and are monitoring his situation closely before making a potential swoop.

However, the Old Trafford club aren’t alone in this race as Arsenal have identified Watkins as a serious option to replace Gabriel Jesus and are also keeping a close eye on his situation.

Apart from the Premier League clubs, Fenerbahce are also interested in Watkins. They were even prepared to launch a formal £30m proposal, but the Villans made it clear that they wouldn’t accept the bid.

Battle

The report state that Unai Emery’s side want around £40m to let the 30-year-old leave, with his existing deal set to run until 2028.

Apart from Jesus, Arsenal currently have Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres as striker options. However, Havertz has had numerous fitness problems like Jesus in recent months, while Gyokeres displayed inconsistent performances last term.

Since moving to Villa Park from Brentford, Watkins has established himself as one of the most consistent centre-forwards in the Premier League over the years.

He is quick, strong, good in the air, efficient in finishing off his chances, and also works hard without possession. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal or Man Utd should either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure Watkins’ services this summer.