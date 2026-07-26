Arsenal exploring surprise move for Vinicius Junior

According to The Athletic, Arsenal are eyeing a surprise move for Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior.

The Gunners recently bolstered their left wing with the purchase of Club Brugge star Christos Tzolis. However, they are still aiming for a marquee signing for the position, with Gabriel Martinelli poised to leave.

Morgan Rogers was initially manager Mikel Arteta’s prime target, but Chelsea beat the Gunners to his signature by agreeing on a club-record £117 million deal. Arsenal refused to match the bid from the Blues.

The Athletic now reveal that Arsenal have explored a surprise move for Vinicius. No talks have been held with Madrid for the player, but the idea has been approved at all levels within the Gunners’ hierarchy.

Vinicius has entered the last 12 months of his contract and Madrid don’t want to lose him on a free transfer next summer, especially as he is due to a significant loyalty bonus next season at the La Liga giants.

As things stand, there has been no breakthrough in negotiations over a renewal.

Difficult task

The Gunners recently suffered a big setback with Rogers moving to Chelsea. He was the priority target for the left wing but the Englishman chose to join the Blues instead after a club-record transfer proposal.

Arsenal now need to compensate with a proper or superior alternative. Vinicius is undoubtedly one of the best wingers in world football and would immediately transform the Gunners into title favourites if he were to join.

The 26-year-old had another top 2025/26 season with Madrid despite them failing to win a major trophy. The Brazilian notched up 22 goals and provided 14 assists from 53 appearances across all competitions for Los Blancos.

Apart from his goal involvements, Vinicius also registered almost three successful dribbles per game. He would be a huge upgrade on the left wing for the Gunners and could torment defences with his pace and dribbling skills.

With Vinicius having entered the last year of his deal, El Debate have previously claimed that he could be prised away for £77 million.

The biggest stumbling block could be the Brazilian’s wage demands. He is already on a basic salary of £410,o00 per week at Madrid, and may easily demand £500,000 plus, which would make him one of the league’s highest earners alongside Erling Haaland.

Arsenal could be willing to make such a huge financial sacrifice to land a world-class player but new Madrid manager Jose Mourinho could also oppose the prospect of selling Vinicius to another club this summer.

The Portuguese tactician recently returned for a second stint at Los Blancos and appears determined to keep hold of his best players. Hence, Arsenal face a difficult challenge on their hands to prise Vinicius away.