Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur interested in signing Atletico Madrid defender Matteo Ruggeri

Tottenham Hotspur are undergoing a massive squad rebuild this summer having already signed the likes of Andy Robertson, Jan Paul van Hecke, Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali, with further incomings expected over the next few weeks.

Italian source Tutto Mercato Web has reported that the Lilywhites are now keen on signing Atletico Madrid defender Matteo Ruggeri, and face competition from Liverpool in a bid to acquire the former Atalanta star.

He joined Atletico Madrid last summer and put in strong performances for Diego Simeone’s outfit with 47 appearances in all competitions. Ruggeri is valued at £24 million on Transfermarkt and has a contract with the Spanish outfit until 2030.

Ruggeri a quality target but summer move a tall order

Despite signing Andy Robertson as a free agent, Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in Matteo Ruggeri is far from a surprise as Djed Spence has been linked with a transfer elsewhere and the Londoners might require a new left back if their primary option leaves.

Considering Cristian Romero’s future is also doubtful amidst interest from Inter Milan, Ruggeri’s ability to play as a centre back would be useful and his progressive passing, defensive discipline and physique and stamina will be key attributes.

Liverpool, meanwhile, could benefit from Ruggeri’s addition primarily in the heart of their backline, where there is a strong need for depth and quality, but might leverage from his qualities at left back nevertheless given Milos Kerkez’s inconsistent form.

That being said, while the Atletico Madrid star promises to be an excellent addition to both, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, there is a less likelihood that he would depart the La Liga side just one year after signing for them.

Moreover, Diego Simeone’s desire to hold onto him as an important first-team player could compel the 24-year-old to stay put at Atletico Madrid rather than join a Premier League side, where he might not be a regular starter.