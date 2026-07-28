Manchester United join Liverpool in battle to sign Chelsea forward Pedro Neto

Liverpool are keen on signing a winger in the ongoing transfer window and alongside Paris Saint-Germain star Bradley Barcola, who is believed to be their priority target, they have also been linked with Chelsea star Pedro Neto.

Ekrem Konur has reported that Manchester United have now joined the race to sign Neto from Chelsea as Michael Carrick looks to revamp his offensive department prior to the start of the 2026/27 campaign.

Matheus Cunha and Amad Diallo were the Englishman’s preferred wingers for much of his tenure last season but with the Champions League coming into play next year, there is a visible room for upping the options in the final third.

Neto has been one of Chelsea’s best attacking players in recent campaigns and bagged 10 goals and as many assists in all competitions last season. He is valued at £51 million on Transfermarkt and has a contract with the Blues until 2031.

Transfer remains a possibility for Neto

Chelsea have signed Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa. His versatility means Xabi Alonso could use him as a winger, potentially opening the door for one of his existing wide options to leave the squad as the club looks to balance its accounts.

After Alejandro Garnacho’s departure for Aston Villa, Pedro Neto could be used as a cash crop by the Blues after his consistent returns in the final third last season, and the player also may be open to joining a club playing in the Champions League.

Between Liverpool and Manchester United, the Reds might hold the upper hand for Neto’s purchase as the Red Devils might wait for Marcus Rashford’s future to be resolved before investing in a winger’s purchase this summer.

Rashford is welcome to join Michael Carrick’s setup and unless a suitable offer comes his way, all signs point towards him staying put at Old Trafford and United passing up on the chance to sign another winger.