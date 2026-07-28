Liverpool eyeing move for Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa



According to Teamtalk, Liverpool could compete with Arsenal to sign Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa during the ongoing transfer window.

The Merseyside outfit are experiencing an injury crisis and they have Virgil van Dijk as the only fit senior centre-back in the squad. He has yet to return from his World Cup break.

The Reds are already without Jeremy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni, who are recovering from injuries, and Joe Gomez became the latest casualty in the friendly against Sunderland.

Hence, manager Andoni Iraola is desperate for some reinforcements in the heart of the defence, and Konsa is viewed as a genuine option to bolster the department ahead of next season.

Arsenal have already expressed an interest in the England international, but could now face fierce competition from the Reds.

Experience

Konsa has been one of the best-performing central defenders in the Premier League over the past few years. He had a fantastic 2025/26 season with the Villans as they finished 4th in the top-flight and won the Europa League title.

The 28-year-old had a brilliant passing accuracy of 95% in the league and won almost 70% of his duels. He also registered 3 recoveries and 4 clearances per game for the Villans and went on to impress for England at the World Cup too.

Apart from his regular centre-back position, Konsa can operate as a right-back. The Reds are short in the department too, given Conor Bradley is still nursing a serious knee injury picked up against Arsenal at the start of the year.

Jeremie Frimpong is the only specialist solution for the role at the moment. Konsa would be a perfect signing for the right centre-back or right-back position, but Liverpool can expect fierce competition from the Gunners for his services.

Arsenal have just suffered a setback with William Saliba’s back injury, while Jurrien Timber and Ben White have just returned from injury setbacks. They could enter a bidding tussle with the Reds for Konsa’s signature ahead of the new season.

The big question remains whether either of those teams can afford to meet Villa’s price tag. The West Midlands outfit have set an asking price of £60 million for their prized asset and seem reluctant to negotiate on that valuation.