Arsenal vs Newcastle: Match preview, team news and predicted score

Arsenal entertain Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium next weekend and the Gunners desperate need to get back to winning ways.

Mikel Arteta has brought fresh optimism with him following his arrival as manager in December but results have continued to be poor with the Spaniard winning just one of his seven Premier League games so far.

A frustrating 0-0 draw at Burnley last time out was Arsenal’s fourth consecutive league draw and it’s left Arsenal sitting 10th in the Premier League table and 10 points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea.

Therefore, the north Londoners simply have to beat Newcastle United at home next Sunday afternoon if they’re to stand any chance of catching Chelsea and finishing in the top four this season.

However, the Geordies head to the capital also in desperate need of all three points as they’ve won just one of their last seven Premier League games so Steve Bruce is under pressure to get a result at the Emirates.

Team news

Arsenal should welcome Sead Kolasinac back into the squad after he recovered from a thigh injury that’s kept him out in recent weeks while Reiss Nelson is also back in full training following a hamstring injury.

Kieran Tierney remains on the sidelines with a shoulder injury and Calum Chambers won’t play again this season due to a knee ligament injury but Bukayo Saka is set to return after overcoming a minor knee issue.

New Gunners signing Cedric Soares is still nursing a knee injury while fellow loan signing Pablo Mari could be in the squad after arriving from Flamengo on deadline day.

Newcastle has a number of injury concerns to deal with as Bruce will be without Emil Krafth, Jonjo Shelvey, Javi Manquillo, Yoshinori Muto, Dwight Gayle, Andy Carroll, Jack Colback, Paul Dummett and Jetro Williams for the game.

How to watch

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, kicking off at 4.30pm [UK time]. Fans will also be able to watch extended highlights straight after the game or they can wait for Match of the Day on BBC1 on Sunday night.

Predicted score

Arsenal have a terrific record against Newcastle as they’ve won eight of the last nine meetings so Arteta will be hoping he can extend that record and get another vital win under his belt. Newcastle has been hugely inconsistent this season and while Arsenal’s form has been woeful too, I still think the hosts will have too much for the Geordies in the end.

Arsenal’s defence will no doubt give Newcastle plenty of opportunities so I expect the visitors to get a goal but the Gunners should have enough firepower to score at least two. I’m going for a 2-1 Arsenal win.

Arsenal 2-1 Newcastle