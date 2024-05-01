Liverpool showing ‘strong’ interest in signing Koopmeiners

Liverpool are reportedly showing a ‘strong’ interest in signing Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners this summer, as per the Italian outlet Quotidiano Sportivo.

Having endured a dire campaign last term, the Reds opted to revamp their engine room by purchasing four new midfielders ahead of this season. Following a promising summer window, the Merseyside club have enjoyed a stellar campaign this term, winning the Carabao Cup.

They were mounting a Premier League title charge this term but after accumulating only four points in the last four league games, Liverpool’s hope of winning the league in Jurgen Klopp’s final season is all but over.

It has been suggested that the Reds are set to appoint Arne Slot as their new manager to succeed Klopp. The Feyenoord boss will have a pretty strong squad to work with if he eventually joins the club ahead of next season. However, it appears the Dutchman is looking to add a few new faces this summer to beef up the squad with his compatriot on his radar.

According to the report by Quotidiano Sportivo, after watching Koopmeiners closely over the two games in the Europa League quarter-final – where the Merseyside club were beaten by Atalanta and the Netherlands international played a key role in it, Liverpool have started showing a ‘strong’ interest in signing him.

Koopmeiners to Liverpool

The report further claims that although Juventus are also keen on signing the Atalanta star, Liverpool ‘have the advantage’ over the Italian giants in this race as the Reds are financially stronger than the Bianconeri with La Dea wanting a fee of around £51m to let their star man leave.

Koopmeiners is a versatile player as he can play anywhere across the middle of the park. He is dynamic, strong, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has the efficiency of finishing off his chances, can create opportunities for attackers and also works hard without possession.

The 26-year-old is a talented player and could be a shrewd signing for Liverpool if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign him in the upcoming transfer window.