Liverpool to submit offer to sign Man Utd target Joao Neves

Liverpool are reportedly preparing to submit a formal proposal to sign Manchester United target and SL Benfica star Joao Neves this summer, as per the Portuguese outlet Correio da Manhã.

After letting Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita leave the club, the Reds decided to revamp their engine room by purchasing four new midfielders last summer.

Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo joined the club and helped their side win the Carabao Cup and finish third in the Premier League last term.

However, according to the report by Correio da Manhã, although Liverpool signed four midfielders last summer, they are contemplating signing a new option to reinforce their engine room this summer.

The Merseyside club have identified Neves as the ‘priority target’ and are ‘preparing to make’ a formal proposal to lure him to Anfield in this transfer window.

Neves to Liverpool

Arne Slot likes a player of Neves’ characteristics so Liverpool are planning to sign him but Benfica will only allow his departure should his potential suitors such as Liverpool trigger his £101m release clause.

Liverpool might find it difficult to get the deal done should Benfica stay firm on their valuation but they have Mohamed Salah on the market, therefore, if he were to leave then Slot’s side might generate the necessary financial resources to sign Neves.

However, the Portuguese outlet states that Man Utd, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are also very interested in signing him. But, it appears Liverpool are looking to move quickly to beat their rivals in this race.

The Portuguese has emerged onto the scene after displaying impressive performances for the Eagles last term. As a result, he was selected to play for his country in the European Championship. However, he didn’t get much game-time in this tournament before being knocked out by France in the quarter-final.

Neves is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become one of the best midfielders in the world in future. So, he would be a great coup for Liverpool if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club can eventually manage to secure his signature in this transfer window to reinforce their engine room.