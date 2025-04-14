West Ham hold ‘positive talks’ in attempt sign Jonathan David this summer

West Ham United are looking to bring in a striker in the summer with Niclas Fullkrug struggling to make an impact while Michail Antonio is in the final years of his career. The latter also suffered a car accident earlier this season and has been undergoing a lengthy recovery procedure, hence requiring Graham Potter to make amends to his tactical setup.

Evan Ferguson was acquired on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion by the Hammers in the winter but the 20-year-old has also struggled to make his mark and is yet to score his maiden goal for the club. With that said, the most logical solution for the Londoners might be to explore the transfer market once again.

Lille forward Jonathan David has been on their radar since the last few weeks and according to The Athletic, West Ham have held ‘positive talks’ as they look to sign him ahead of Manchester United this summer. David is expected to leave the Ligue 1 side as a free agent at the end of the season with the Premier League widely speculated to be his next destination.

David to West Ham would be a surprise move

Jonathan David has been one of Europe’s best strikers in recent seasons and is enjoying a terrific final campaign with Lille with 23 goals and 10 assists to his name. Apart from West Ham and Manchester United, he has been linked with some of the continent’s most revered names, so a transfer to the London Stadium for him would come as a surprise.

He has played in the Champions League this season for Lille and in an ideal scenario, he would have been expected to make that an important factor in picking his next club. West Ham, meanwhile, are nowhere near securing a berth in next year’s European Cup and to the contrary, it would come as a huge shock if they qualify for any continental competition for 2025/26.

Plus, with David’s numbers, he would start for most clubs that have been interested in him. Nevertheless, he would be a brilliant signing for the Hammers. At 25, the Canadian international’s best years are still to come and besides being a long-term investment for them, he is also a great option they can choose to cash-in on a few years down the line.