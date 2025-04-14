Arsenal leading the race to sign Valencia star Javi Guerra

Arsenal are plotting a swoop to sign Valencia’s midfielder Javi Guerra this summer, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Spain U21 star has featured in every La Liga game for Los Ches this season, putting in reputable performances in the middle of the park for Carlos Corberán’s side. His performances have piqued the interest of several top European clubs this season, with Arsenal emerging among his admirers.

As per Fichajes, the Gunners are leading the race to sign Guerra this summer. His ability to dictate play, physicality, and technicality makes him an attractive prospect for several European clubs, including the Gunners.

The Spanish outlet adds that the North London club are keeping tabs on the Spaniard and are convinced his abilities perfectly suit Mikel Arteta’s style of play.

However, Valencia are reluctant to let the highly-rated midfielder leave the club this summer and are concerned that retaining him would be a daunting task, according to the report.

The report also claims that the La Liga side need to balance their books and that Arsenal are now preparing a substantial offer to convince the Spanish club to sell the 21-year-old – valued at €20m (£17m) by Transfermarkt.

Javi Guerra – Spanish rising star

Valencia’s academy has consistently produced top-tier midfield talent. Guerra is the latest player to rise from its ranks, following in the footsteps of players like Kang-in Lee, Isco, David Silva, and Carlos Soler.

The Spaniard is a dynamic midfielder who combines elegance with power, exuding composure and technical quality when on the ball. His impressive physical presence at 6ft 2in matches his exceptional stamina and energy, allowing him to cover ground effortlessly from box to box. Though his height might evoke comparisons to players like Sergio Busquets or Javi Martínez, Guerra’s style is anything but a traditional holding role.

What stands out most is his ability to carry the ball forward. Despite his lean frame, Guerra displays remarkable agility and quick reactions, enabling him to navigate tight spaces and break through opposition lines easily.

Although he’s performing at the highest level with Valencia, watching Arsenal’s midfield displays indicates he’s not the finished product yet. Playing under the tutelage of Mikel Arteta will help refine his qualities to world-class standards if he makes the move to North London in the summer.