Liverpool plot audacious swoop to sign Nicolo Barella

Liverpool are reportedly plotting an audacious swoop to sign Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After ranking through Cagliari’s youth system, the 28-year-old initially joined the Nerazzurri on a loan deal back in 2019 before signing permanently the following year.

Upon moving to Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, the Italian has been enjoying a successful time, winning two Serie A titles and a few major domestic cup competitions. Moreover, he guided his team to reach the final of the Champions League and Europa League previously.

Like in club football, Barella has also proven his worth on the international level, winning the European Championship in 2020. He has played 61 games for the Azzurri thus far.

This season, the midfielder has been helping Inter to mount the Serie A title charge and has helped his side reach the Champions League quarterfinal. Simone Inzaghi’s side even won the first leg away from home against Bayern Munich.

Barella to Liverpool

Now, Fichajes claim that Liverpool are prioritising strengthening the midfield department this summer and have identified the Italian international as an ‘ideal’ option.

The Reds hold a long-term interest in the midfielder and are stepping up their efforts to hire him finally as their management believe Barella’s acquisition will bolster the already pretty strong midfield.

However, Inter don’t want to let their star man leave with his existing deal set to run until 2029. But, they could change their stance should they receive an offer of around £87m.

Barella is an energetic box-to-box midfielder. The 28-year-old is currently at the prime of his career and might be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool if they purchase him.

Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister are the first-choice midfield pairing for the Merseyside club. After them, Curtis Jones and Wataru Endo are the options for this position, however, the Japanese hasn’t been able to play regularly this season.

Therefore, purchasing a new midfielder would be the right decision for Liverpool. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club can eventually manage to lure Barella away from San Siro Stadium in the upcoming transfer window.

Meanwhile, following a 3-2 defeat against Fulham last weekend, Liverpool will face off against West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.