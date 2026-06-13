Man Utd remain keen on signing Brighton star Carlos Baleba

Manchester United reportedly remain keen on signing Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba, as per The Sun.

After cashing-in on Moisés Caicedo, the Seagulls decided to replace the Ecuadorian by purchasing the Cameroonian from LOSC Lille back in 2023.

The 22-year-old initially took time to adapt to the Premier League’s physicality before displaying promising performances during the 2024/25 campaign, making six goal contributions in 40 appearances across all competitions.

After being impressed by the youngster’s performances, Man Utd expressed a firm interest in purchasing him last summer. Eventually, the Seagulls refused to let him leave.

However, Baleba endured a difficult campaign last term, featuring as a rotational option under Fabian Hurzeler. Now, The Sun report that despite the Brighton star’s recent dip in form, Man Utd remain keen on purchasing him, with Michael Carrick prioritising revamping the engine room this summer.

After finalising a deal for Ederson, United were keen on purchasing Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest and were even prepared to spend over £100m.

However, Manchester City are currently leading the race to seal the deal. So, Carrick’s side have shifted focus to other targets and are planning to spend their budget on two new midfielders.

Baleba to Man Utd

The report state that apart from Baleba, West Ham United star Mateus Fernandes and AFC Bournemouth’s Alex Scott are also on Man Utd’s radar.

Baleba is keen on joining Man Utd, with his existing deal set to run until 2028. Brighton previously wanted around £100m to sell the African but might be open to lowering their valuation this summer.

Although Baleba displayed average performances last term, he is still very young and has plenty of time on his side to turn the situation around. He is an extremely strong left-footed defensive midfielder.

He is quick, technically sound, has an eye for long-range passing, can make surging runs from deep, and is excellent in defensive contributions. Baleba possesses the necessary attributes to flourish at the highest level, so he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services.