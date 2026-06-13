Liverpool in battle with Man Utd over deal to sign Khephren Thuram

Manchester United are in battle with Liverpool over a deal to sign Khephren Thuram from Juventus this summer, according to Tuttojuve.

After coming through the ranks at Monaco’s academy, Thuram established himself as one of the most consistent, best-performing midfielders following his move to Nice in 2019, where he made 167 appearances across all competitions.

His consistently impressive displays generated significant interest from several clubs before Juventus ultimately secured his signature in the summer of 2024.

Despite a succession of managerial changes at the Turin club, the 25-year-old has remained a constant and influential presence in the centre of the pitch, already amassing 96 appearances since his arrival while also earning four senior caps for France.

Despite his contract running until 2029, uncertainty remains about his future, with Tuttojuve reporting that Thuram could be among the departures from Juventus this summer.

As a result, the report adds that Man Utd and Liverpool have now shown interest and are set to battle for his signature this summer.

For United, following the arrival of Ederson from Atalanta, the Red Devils remain keen on adding another midfielder and are now keeping close tabs on Thuram, alongside other targets such as Mateus Fernandes and Elliot Anderson, according to the report.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are looking to cash in on Curtis Jones and have earmarked the France international as a possible option to join the squad, Tuttojuve adds.

Battle

While there’s no price tag in his contract, the Italian outlet reveals that Juventus could consider offers of £38-43m, with the Premier League duo and Turkish side Galatasaray now showing interest.

Looking at Thuram’s statistics from last season, it is easy to see why Liverpool and United are vying for his signature.

Standing at a towering 6ft 3in, he won 132 duels at an impressive rate of 4.84 duels’ success per game, while his 4.40 recoveries per 90 minutes showcased his commitment towards protecting the defence.

On the ball, his 86.8% pass success shows he is comfortable in possession, can drop deep to receive during build-up, and can make line-breaking, transitional passes to orchestrate attacks.

With nine goal contributions as a defensive midfielder last season, he could emulate Casemiro, who was one of the highest-scoring midfielders in the league last season, and could also be an instant upgrade on Jones, who is heavily tipped to depart Anfield this summer.

With Juventus open to offers around £43m, it’ll be interesting to see which of the Premier League giants will secure his signature as the transfer window progresses.