Liverpool & Chelsea plot swoop to sign Lee Han-beom

Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly planning to make a move to sign FC Midtjylland star Lee Han-beom, as per TEAMtalk.

The 23-year-old started his youth career at Seil Middle School in South Korea before joining Boin High School. He signed for FC Seoul in 2021, and after being impressed by his performances in K League 1, the Danish side decided to purchase him a couple of years later.

Lee has enjoyed great success at MCH Arena over the last few years, winning the Danish Superliga and a major domestic cup competition. He showed glimpses of his qualities last term, scoring four goals and registering as many assists in 50 appearances across all competitions.

Moreover, he helped his side keep 14 clean sheets. Having proven his worth in the Danish top-flight, Lee has secured his place in the South Korean national team’s starting line-up. The defender even guided his country to beat Czechia 2-1 in the World Cup 2026 opening fixture.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that after monitoring his development closely in recent months, Liverpool have registered their interest in signing Lee and could make a concrete approach over the coming weeks.

The Reds’ scouts haven’t just been attracted by his defensive qualities but also his composure in possession, physical presence, and ability to adapt to different tactical systems.

However, the report state that Liverpool will have to overcome stiff competition to seal the deal as Chelsea, Leeds United, Brighton and Hove Albion, and Newcastle United are also in this race.

Battle

Apart from the Premier League clubs, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Napoli, AS Monaco, and Olympique Lyonnais are plotting a swoop for him as well.

With the player’s existing deal set to expire at the end of next season, Midtjylland might be open to cashing-in on him this year to avoid losing him for free.

Lee, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is a technically gifted right-footed centre-back; moreover, he can provide cover in the right-back position if needed. The 23-year-old is a talented player and hasn’t reached his prime yet.

So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool or Chelsea should either club eventually opt to secure his service during this offseason.