Manchester United willing to fork out £70 million to sign Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers

Manchester United suffered their 14th Premier League defeat of the season against Newcastle United on Sunday. While individual mistakes were part of the storyline, the Red Devils were especially overrun in midfield and also lacked a player who could carry the ball forward from the engine room into the final third.

Christian Eriksen and Manuel Ugarte have both been underwhelming this season. The former is already expected to depart Old Trafford, so a new midfielder’s capture is vital heading into 2025/26. Fichajes has reported that Man United are keen on signing Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers and are prepared to spend £70 million on his capture.

Rogers is having a superb campaign at the Villa Park with 14 goals and 12 assists to his name. After a couple of years of his performances going unnoticed, the 22-year-old, who has been described as a ‘fantastic’ player by BBC pundit Pat Nevin, could be on the move with one of the world’s biggest sides keen on him.

CL qualification vital for United to sign Rogers

Aston Villa are currently ranked seventh in the Premier League table and are very much in contention for a spot in next season’s Champions League. It would be for a second straight year that they play in the European Cup and that is particularly important from Manchester United’s point of view as participation in the competition may be important for Morgan Rogers in the future.

United are presently a long way away from securing a berth in the tournament by virtue of the Premier League ranking at least but could do so by winning the UEFA Europa League in the summer. It goes without saying that doing so would put them in a better position to sign several of their targets from a financial as well as sporting point of view.

Villa’s Rogers would be a brilliant addition for Man United as he can play across a number of roles in midfield and in the final third. He is superb with the ball at his feet and can carry it higher up the pitch. The Englishman is also very strong physically and intelligent from a tactical viewpoint, so there is every reason to believe he would be a good fit in Ruben Amorim’s side.